60-yr-old Priest burnt to death in Anambra blast

A 60-year old Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Edmond Nwagbal was on Saturday burnt beyond recognition in an explosion at St. Peter Claver Catholic Parish Nnewi ichi in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State.

The explosion, which shook the community in the wee hours of the morning, was traced to the priest’s room.

The blast blew off the roof of the priest’s room and set fire in the entire room and left the body of the deceased unrecognizable.

Eyewitnesses say the priest was resting inside the room after returning from a journey when the explosion occurred.

Another priest was said to have sustained life threatening injuries after reportedly jumping out from a window and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident, saying the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

He said, “Today 16/11/19 at about 04:00am, there was a fire outbreak at St.Peter Claver Catholic Parish Nnew ichi in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.

“The inferno which cause is yet to be ascertained affected part of the Church residential building. As a result the parish priest one Rv Fr.Edmond Nwagbala ‘m’ aged about 60yrs was burnt beyond recognition inside his room at same premises.

“Police patrol teams attached to Otolo Division led by the DPO visited the scene and Fire Service department was equally alerted, they responded promptly and put off the fire before it escalates.

“Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but certified dead on arrival by the medical doctor and corpse deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination.

“The Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”