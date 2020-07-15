6-yr-old boy left with 90 stitches after saving sister from attack dog

A 6-year-old boy is the hero in a rare story of bravery that has warmed hearts in these feckless times.

Bridger Walker, a native of Wyoming in the US, has been left in several stitches after he was mauled by a dog when he risked his life to save his younger sister from being attacked.

Young walker bravely stepped in when the dog began charging at his sister on July 9, according to an Instagram post by his aunty.

The little boy was bitten several times on the head and face as he took on the animal to keep his sister safe.

After grappling with the crazed canine, he was able to grab his sister’s hand and lead her safely away from danger.

But the attack has left him with several wounds, the most prominent on his face, which required 90 stitches.

According to his aunt, Bridger said he was willing to give up his own life to save his sister.

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” Bridger said, according to the Instagram post.

The young boy’s selfless act has gone viral, as almost 100, 000 people have liked one of the posts on his Aunty, Nicole Walker’s, Instagram page.

Young Walker can’t be hailed enough. His extraordinary act of bravery, at a time of widespread narcissism in a world in chaos, is not only commendable, but greatly healing to the human soul.

He is a king indeed.

