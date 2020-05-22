6 wounded as thieves raid Oyo community

At least six persons suffered deep machete cuts when a group of dare-devil robbers invaded Jamade Street, Opposite Goshen land, a sub-community of Apete in Ido Local Government of Oyo State on Thursday.

Sources stated that the robbers arrived in the wee hours of the morning and raided no fewer than 10 houses including the House of Deputy Photo Editor of the Guardian Newspaper, Mr Najeem Raheem, whose son, Faruk was knocked out cold by the hoodlums.

His father, Najeem Raheem had escaped by the whiskers from the attackers but the wife was not that lucky as she was macheted on her hand by the men of the underworld, Independent writes.

It is understood that a student hostel was also attacked in the area where no fewer than four students sustained matchete cut wounds with others inflicted with other varying degrees of injuries.

A resident of the community who pleaded anonymity stated “that the police that came were even blaming residents asking them where they got the phones that were stolen by the thieves.

“This is the least we expected from Police who said they are our friends. In fact, some people called 615 released by government and other numbers. We didn’t get response.

“In this community alone no fewer than 40 houses have been attacked with not less than 30 persons sustaining all sorts of injuries after loosing valuables in the last one month.”

While the police were called several times according to residents, they reportedly got to the location one hour thirty minutes later even though the distance between the Divisional Police Station, Apete and the crime scene should not take more than five minutes at around that time.

