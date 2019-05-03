6 New Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Outfits That Prove She’s Still the Queen of Style

Recently, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie spoke at an event in San Francisco, California, and she stepped out all dressed up in a custom-made Funke Adepoju’s Phunk Afrique dress, the look complete with a glorious afro.

She continues to prove that she is one of the most stylish women right now. And going through her Instagram page, you are drawn into this majestic world of this writer who does not joke about her looks, about what she wears, who she wears, and how she wears them.

Often, writers have trouble finding their own personal style and unfortunately have been dismissed as poorly dressed people. However, times are changing, and it is thanks to idols like Adichie who takes great care in putting her outfits together.

For many months now, she has been sampling outfits by Nigerian writers. Her classic and colourful style is our daily goal. And it is, for this reason, we have compiled the photos of her latest outfits in recent time.

Check out her last six looks as shared on her Instagram: