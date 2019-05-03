6 New Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Outfits That Prove She’s Still the Queen of Style

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on 6 New Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Outfits That Prove She’s Still the Queen of Style

Recently, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie spoke at an event in San Francisco, California, and she stepped out all dressed up in a custom-made Funke Adepoju’s Phunk Afrique dress, the look complete with a glorious afro.

She continues to prove that she is one of the most stylish women right now. And going through her Instagram page, you are drawn into this majestic world of this writer who does not joke about her looks, about what she wears, who she wears, and how she wears them.

Often, writers have trouble finding their own personal style and unfortunately have been dismissed as poorly dressed people. However, times are changing, and it is thanks to idols like Adichie who takes great care in putting her outfits together.

For many months now, she has been sampling outfits by Nigerian writers. Her classic and colourful style is our daily goal. And it is, for this reason, we have compiled the photos of her latest outfits in recent time.

Check out her last six looks as shared on her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

San Francisco Dress: @funkeadepoju #madeinnigeria

A post shared by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie) on

View this post on Instagram

UBC Vancouver @jzo_ng #Madeinnigeria

A post shared by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie) on

View this post on Instagram

Support @pen_america Dress: Nkwo

A post shared by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie) on

Related Posts

Obasanjo Looking Suave in Suit! [Photos]

May 3, 2019

2019 Billboard Music Awards: Check Out What Your Fave Celeb Wore

May 2, 2019

Rita Edochie Brawls With Trolls Who Have a Problem With Her Makeup

April 30, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *