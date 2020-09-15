6 locked up for going nude in Osun shrine

A Magistrates ‘ Court in Osogbo on Monday ordered that six people be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre over alleged obscenity at the Osun-Osogbo Shrine.

The suspects – Tobiloba Jolaoso, 27, Ladiva Aije, 22, Juliet Semion, 24, Ahmed Olasunkanmi, 23, Adeniran Eritosin, 29, and Tunde Jimoh, 27 – have been charged with acting nude in public.

The Magistatrate, Mr Isola Omisade, ordered the remand of the defendants in a correctional centre, saying the offence was grievous.

The court over-ruled the plea of the defence counsel, Mr Tunbosun Oladipupo, who applied for their bail.

Omisade adjourned the matter until Sept. 17.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Idoko John alleged that the defendants were caught in the nude or half naked before they were apprehended by security authority.

According to John, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516,233,517, of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll, Laws of Osun, 2002

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

