6 locked up for going nude in Osun shrine

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on 6 locked up for going nude in Osun shrine

A Magistrates ‘ Court in Osogbo on Monday ordered that six people be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre over alleged obscenity at the Osun-Osogbo Shrine.

The suspects – Tobiloba  Jolaoso, 27, Ladiva Aije, 22, Juliet Semion, 24, Ahmed Olasunkanmi, 23, Adeniran Eritosin, 29, and Tunde Jimoh, 27 – have been charged with acting nude in public.

The Magistatrate, Mr Isola Omisade, ordered the remand of the defendants in a correctional centre, saying the offence was grievous.

The court over-ruled the plea of the defence counsel, Mr Tunbosun Oladipupo, who applied for their bail.

Omisade adjourned the matter until Sept. 17.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Idoko John alleged that the defendants were caught in the nude or half naked before they were apprehended by security authority.

According to John, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516,233,517, of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll, Laws of Osun, 2002

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

,

Related Posts

My deputy saved me – Buratai opens up on Boko Haram ambush

September 15, 2020

4 nabbed for beating police officer to death

September 15, 2020

Uber, Bolt drivers protest in Abuja

September 15, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply