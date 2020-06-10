6 killed in Onitsha auto crash

At least six persons have been killed following an accident in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State.

The accident, which occurred along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by defunct NITEL, was caused by failure of the break of a 20ft Container Truck with Registration No. UMA 259 XB, loaded with cartons of solar keys and bags of rice.

It was gathered that the truck after failing break fell on six tricycles and two Sienna buses.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed that the driver of the truck is yet to be identified.

He said: “Today being Tuesday 9/6/2020 at about 10am a 20ft Container Truck with Registration No. UMA 259 XB loaded with cartons of solar keys and bags of rice driven by yet to be identified man loss control while in motion along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by old defunct NITEL Onitsha. As a result, the truck fell down on six tricycles and two Sienna buses.

“Police operatives attached to CPS Onitsha quickly mobilised to the scene and rushed twelve victims to Toronto hospital where the doctor confirmed six persons dead on arrival while six others are responding to treatment.”

Mr Mohammed said that the corpses have been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination and while obstruction has also cleared to enable free flow of traffic.

The police command called on the public whose relations were not seen to check at Toronto hospital Onitsha for possible identification of the victims.

