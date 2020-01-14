6 killed as sinkhole swallows Bus in China

No fewer than six people have been killed and 16 injured after an enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and a number of pedestrians in central China.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday evening outside a hospital in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province.

CCTV footage showed an explosion inside the sinkhole shortly after the bus and bystanders fell inside.

The footage from the latest incident shows the moment people waiting at a bus stop are forced to flee as the ground underneath the bus starts to cave in.

A number of people gather to try to rescue the bus passengers, but are engulfed by the sinkhole as it suddenly widens.

According to state media, the sinkhole stretched nearly 10m (32 feet) in diameter.

It remains unclear how many people were inside the bus at the time of the incident.