6 Killed as Robbers Raid Ondo Bank

Six persons were killed as suspected armed robbers raided the only commercial bank in Ido-Ani community in Ose local government area of Ondo State on Monday.

A resident of the town said the armed men invaded the bank just before the close of work, using dynamites to force the security doors open before attacking customers and bank workers, TheCable writes.

The source said four persons were killed at the ATM point while two bank workers were shot dead inside the banking hall.

Another source said a police inspector was killed during the operation.

Some of the persons who sustained injuries in the attack are being treated at Ido-Ani General Hospital.

The Ondo State police command is yet to confirm the incident.