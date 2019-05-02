6 Kidnapped as Gunmen Hit Zamfara School

Six people have been kidnapped after gunmen stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Moriki town of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday night, with eyewitnesses saying the kidnappers stormed the boarding school premises on bikes and attempted to break the locks of the hostels.

When they realized that time was running out for them, they took away six labourers including four men and two women, Vanguard writes.

Among the people that were abducted were one married woman, a girl suspected to be around 17 to 20 years of age, a driver and two cleaners.