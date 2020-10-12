6 dead, 10 injured as another building collapses in Lagos

At least six persons were killed, while ten others were injured on Sunday when a three-storey building collapsed in the Obalende area of Lagos Island, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident on via a statement on Twitter.

“10 Casualties treated with minor injuries 5 severely injured persons exhumed from the remains and transferred to hospital 6 fatalities (5 men, 1 woman),” the tweet read.

Earlier, LASEMA’s General Manager, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the affected three-storey building located at 62, Odo Street, Obalende, Lagos Island, was under construction when it collapsed.

He said, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, a three-storey building under construction was discovered to have self-collapsed.

“As of 05:40pm, a total of eight people (all males) have been extricated alive by the LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders, and have been attended and quickly transferred to the hospital by LASEMA paramedics for further medical attention at Lagos Island General Hospital.”

