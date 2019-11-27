6 crushed to death as Truck loses control in Osogbo

A 22-year-old truck driver was on Tuesday arraigned before an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo for causing the death of six persons with his vehicle.

Muraina Taiwo was arraigned on two counts of driving without a heavy-duty permit and driving in a manner that caused death on a road.

The police prosecutor, Akintunde Jacob, explained that Taiwo drove a tipper lorry with number plate FST 597 XY without a heavy-duty permit and in a manner that led to the death of six persons.

He gave names of the deceased as Suraju Abdulsalam, Olayiwola Shittu, Oyesakin Surulere, Abdullateef Azeez, Alabi Sayo and Kolawole Precious.

According to him, the offences are contrary to and punishable under sections 18 and 27 of the Road Transport Act, Cap 485, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The counsel for the accused, Taiwo Awokunle, urged the court to admit his client to bail with an assurance that Muraina was ready to stand trial.

Awokunle also said the families of the victims and the National Union of Road Transport Workers’ leadership had decided not to press charges against his client.

The prosecutor did not object to the bail application but applied for the duplication of the case file and to be sent to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

Ruling on the application, Magistrate Taofiq Badmus, admitted Muraina to bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till January 17, 2020.