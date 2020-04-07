5G is evil – Fani-Kayode backs Melaye

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has doubled down on his claims that the new 5G network is evil.

Taking to social media Monday, the controversial politician said he was totally in support of Dino Melaye who claimed he received threats following his stand against the 5G network.

Ex-lawmaker Melaye disclosed that he received two international calls threatening him to back off from the 5G issue after he condemned the 5G network.

Reacting, Femi Fani-Kayode, who referred to Melaye as his younger brother insisted that the 5th Generation Network 5G is evil, stressing that there is more to COVID-19 than meets the eye.

He said:

“Threatening the life of my aburo Dino Melaye will not stop him. Those of us that maintain that 5G is EVIL, that there is more to Covid 19 than meets the eye and that an implicitly demonic agenda is unfolding before our very eyes cannot be deterred, intimidated or silenced.”

Both men will be saddened to learn that MTN Nigeria had successfully conducted a 5G network trial in the country after a successful one in South Africa.