5G Conspiracy: Adeyemi schools Oyakhilome on lockdown

Erudite cleric, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has taken on Pastor Chris Oyakhilome over his bizarre claim of government shutting down churches and enforcing the lockdown to install the 5G network, and the Antichrist being the cause of Coronavirus.

Speaking in an Instagram live session with Pastor Poju Oyemade who is the founder and senior pastor of The Covenant Nation, Pastor Sam said he studied how the 1918 pandemic affected Nigeria and found out that churches, mosques, schools and markets were also shut down at that time.

Adeyemi stated that people are giving extreme interpretations of the current crisis, even though it has nothing to do with the Antichrist.

Adeyemi said;

“I went online, there was a pandemic 100 years ago, let me go and study it and check it out, because the interpretation that people are giving to this pandemic, they range from one extreme to the other,” Adeyemi said.

“I don’t even want to go into the details now, but there’s quarrel on social media now; from 5G to 10G and other things. I decided to check, how did it affect Nigeria?

“I found a research article by a history lecturer at the University at Birnin Kebbi. Beautiful research!”

“I had to buy it. But I was happy buying it, because when I read it, it was amazing, it dug into the British archives, all the records that the colonial officers kept.

“[In] 1918 September, when the thing hit, the way air travel now is the main thing for global transportation and it was air travel that moved the coronavirus around, it was sea travel that spread the influenza around then.

“The ships that brought sick people into the Lagos port; I got the names, the dates they arrived, how it spread in Nigeria.

“I’d tell you the one that I saw and almost screamed, they closed churches, they closed mosques, they shut down schools, they shut down markets. 1918. So, some of us now think it is the anti-christ that is at work, he does not want us to gather together and fellowship.

“We should just be thanking God that we have internet now and we can be relating without meeting together. They shut churches in 1918. So when the leader takes perspective like that, then you can calm people down and tell them there will be life after this thing.”

Adeyemi further cautioned ministers on the dangers of projecting fear, instead of identifying opportunities in a crisis such as we are experiencing at the moment.