58 dead as Nigeria’s COVID-19 toll hits 1932

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced 204 more coronavirus infections in the country.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the NCDC said the total number of confirmed cases is now 1932, with 58 deaths from coronavirus-related fatalities in the country so far.

It tweeted, “204 new cases of #COVID19 reported: 80 in Kano, Lagos, 45;

Gombe – 12, Bauchi – nine, Sokoto – nine, Borno – seven, Edo – seven, Rivers – six, Ogun – six, FCT – four, Akwa Ibom – four, Bayelsa – four, Kaduna – three, Oyo – two, Delta – two, Nasarawa – two, Ondo – one, Kebbi – one.

“As of 11:50 pm on the 30th April, there are 1,932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Discharged: 319; Deaths: 58.

“34 states and the Federal Capital Territory in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of #COVID-19. 71 percent of all cases are from three states.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

