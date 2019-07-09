Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road continues to top the International music chart this week, while Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care follows behind at number 2.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita debuts at number 3, while Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy rises one spot to number 5.

Ed Sheeran’s Beautiful People debuts at number 5, while Khalid’s Talk rises one spot to number 6.

Stormzy returns to the chart with Crown at number 7, while Lewis Capaldi debuts at number 8 with Hold Me While You Wait.

Jonas Brothers’ Sucker rises to number 9, while Ed Sheeran’s Cross Me featuring Chance the Rapper and PNB Rock leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. ED SHEERAN FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER & PNB ROCK – CROSS ME

9. JONAS BLUE – SUCKER

8. LEWIS CAPALDI – HOLD ME WHILE YOU WAIT

7. STORMZY – CROWN

6. KHALID – TALK

5. ED SHEERAN FT. KHALID – BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE

4. BILLIE EILISH – BAD GUY

3. SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO – SENORITA

2. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER – I DON’T CARE

1. LIL NAS X – OLD TOWN ROAD