52 Retired Generals Endorse Buhari

A total of 52 retired Generals of the Armed Forces including Army, Navy and Air Force have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.

The retired senior military officers threw their weight behind the president’s re-election bid today at the council chamber of the State House, Aso Villa, Abuja.

Led by former military administrator of Lagos state, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), they include; 13 major generals, eight Air Vice Marshal (AVM), two Rear Admirals, 12 Brigadier Generals, nine Air commodores, eight Commodores and 17 former military administrators.

This comes against the backdrop of a claim by Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that ex-generals had ‘ganged up’ against Buhari.