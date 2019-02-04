PMB

52 Retired Generals Endorse Buhari

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on 52 Retired Generals Endorse Buhari

A total of 52 retired Generals of the Armed Forces including Army, Navy and Air Force have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.

The retired senior military officers threw their weight behind the president’s re-election bid today at the council chamber of the State House, Aso Villa, Abuja.

Led by  former military administrator of Lagos state, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), they include; 13 major generals, eight Air Vice Marshal (AVM), two Rear Admirals, 12 Brigadier Generals, nine Air commodores, eight Commodores  and 17 former military administrators.

This comes against the backdrop of a claim by Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that ex-generals had ‘ganged up’ against Buhari.

,

Related Posts

Buhari Swears In 27-yr-old to ICPC Board

February 4, 2019

Breaking: ‘Opposition Planning to Discredit Outcome of Presidential Election’ – FG

February 4, 2019

‘I Was Moved to Tears’ – Atiku Reacts to Widespread Endorsement

February 4, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *