Nigerian Music Chart: Kizz Daniel’s “Eko” Leads

Kizz Daniel’s Eko tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely at number 2, by Rema’s Dumebi .

Mayorkun’s True featuring Kizz Daniel drops two spots to number 3, while Mavin stars’ All is in Order drops to number 4.

Rudeboy’s Reason With Me debuts at number 5, while Fireboy DML’s Jealous drops four spots to number 7.

At number 7, we meet Larry Gaaga’s Low featuring Wizkid, while Skiibii’s Daz How Star Do featuring Falz, Teni and DJ Neptune debuts at number 8.

Umu Obiligbo’s Culture featuring Flavour and Phyno rises one spot to number 9, while Kizz Daniel’s Poko drops to number 10.

See the full list below:

10. KIZZ DANIEL – POKO

9. UMU OBILIGBO FT. FLAVOUR & PHYNO – CULTURE

8. SKIIBII FT. FALZ, TENI & DJ NEPTUNE – DAZ HOW STAR DO

7. LARRY GAAGA FT. WIZKID – LOW

6. FIREBOY DML – JEALOUS

5. RUDEBOY – REASON WITH ME

4. MAVINS FT. DON JAZZY, REMA, KOREDE BELLO, DNA & CRAYON – ALL IS IN ORDER

3. MAYORKUN FT. KIZZ DANIEL – TRUE

2. REMA – DUMEBI

1. KIZZ DANIEL – EKO