500,000 People Sign Petition Demanding Game of Thrones Season 8 Remake

Some 500, 000 people have signed a petition calling on the makers, HBO, to remake the eight season eight of Game of Thrones.

The series is based on George RR Martin’s books, and the finale has faced a barrage of criticism online, especially because disgruntled fans are upset with the show’s narrative structure and the fate of beloved characters.

The Change.org petition, launched after this week’s penultimate episode was aired, goes further by demanding a complete do-over “with competent writers”.

The creators argued the that the show’s writers, David Benioff and DB Weiss, “have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent”.

The writers, the petition charges, have “no source material to fall back on”, alluding to the unfinished books season eight is loosely based on.

And all of this comes mere days before the final episode.

HBO had yet to react to the outrage as at press time.