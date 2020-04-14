5,000 health workers to get life insurance – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said that there was an offer of free health insurance for 5000 health workers by a private insurance company.

Dr Ehanire said this on Monday at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19.

He said,

“The PTF is working on compensation packages to recognise the sacrifices and to further motivate the brave healthcare workers, who directly take on the coronavirus challenge. It goes beyond the well-known the group life insurance for public servants, the routine workmen’s compensation and health workers hazard allowance.

“Details of the new package will be made available later, but we must laud the offer of free life insurance for 5,000 health workers by a private insurance company.”

Ehanire said that the newly formed accreditation team for COVID-19 had finalised protocols for use in accrediting public and private isolation and treatment centres to ensure standards.

The minister had been mired in controversy after he claimed to be ignorant of the hazard pay for doctors battling coronavirus in the country.

Many had called for his immediate removal as health minister following the gaffe, with House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila berating him for ‘dropping the ball.’