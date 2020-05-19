50 is The New 16: Unbelievable Pictures of 50-Year-Old Who Looks 16 Goes Viral

Yass! This what 50 looks like in 2020.

Saida Ramirez has become an overnight internet sensation after pictures from her 50th birthday celebration went viral.

The mother of three looks unbelievably young and stunning in the pictures which had her modelling a number of cute outfits that would make teenagers envious.

The comment section of Ramirez’ Instagram page is rife with comments as to how young she looks and she’s definitely basking in all that goodness.

Check out her pictures and judge for yourself.