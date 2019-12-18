50 Cent to Produce New Animated Superhero Series, ‘Trill League’

THR is reporting that 50 Cent is teaming up with Quibi is teaming for an animated superhero series based on the comic Trill League.

Per the outlet, the series is co-created by South Park and Disenchanted veteran Jameel Saleem and Anthony Piper, author of the graphic novel.

“I am excited to bring G-Unit Film & Television to an innovative platform like Quibi with my partners at Lionsgate and 3 Arts,” said 50 Cent in a statement Tuesday. “Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven’t seen before in Trill League, looking forward to sharing it soon.

Trill League centers on a team of black superheroes who, in an era of social injustice and internet trolls, are tasked with saving the world from monsters, supervillains and haters of all kinds. The series will also satirize modern American society via its remixed rendition of favorite superheroes.

We can’t wait!