50 Cent Rents a Whole Toy Store for His 7-Year-Old Son

50 Cent has shown how hard tries to be a good dad to his son, Sire.

The rapper-actor had shared a video in which he asked 7-year-old Sire what he wanted for Christmas. “I want the whole store of Toys ‘R’ Us,” Sire told his dad over the phone. “For all the toooooys … I want Toys ‘R’ Us … the whole store.”

And 50 made this dream come through.

According to TMZ, the rapper paid around $100,000 to rent out an entire Toys ‘R’ Us this weekend, allowing his kid to freely browse the space without having to deal with the holiday shopping rush.

Per Complex:

The store is located in New Jersey and is said to be only one of two Toys ‘R’ Us brick-and-mortars currently open. The company began shutting down about 700 locations a couple of years ago after declaring bankruptcy. It has since been acquired by Tru Kids, which is aiming to revive the once-mighty retail giant.

See the rapper’s post below:

