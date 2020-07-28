50 Cent Issues Public Apology to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Shooting

50 Cent has taken to Instagram to apologise to Megan Thee Stallion for making light of her predicament.

The actor and rapper had earlier posted a meme initially when the news of shooting of thewthe 25-year-old musician went viral on social media.

In the apology posted on his page which came after Megan Thee Stallion gave an update on the situation which almost had her tearing up, 50 Cent stated that he didn’t realise that the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker’s situation was real.

“Damn I didn’t think this shit was real, it sounded so crazy @theeestallion. I’m glad you’re feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was (sic) really hurt”, he wrote.

The ‘Savave’ crooner had taken to Instagram Live to thank everyone for their well wishes, call out the people jokii about her shooting and give an update on her general well being.

Though she is yet to release the name of the person who shot her in both feet, we’re glad that Megan is doing okay.

