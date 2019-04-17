50 Cent is Still Very Obsessed With His Rival Ja Rule

So, 50 Cent is back talking about Ja Rule.

The recent drama started after rumours surfaced that Ja owes the IRS $2 million in back taxes. According to Bossip, Ja owes the government for the years 2005-2008 and 2016. Ja reportedly owes $830,717 for 2005, $353,356 for 2006, $231,775 for 2007, $172,282 for 2008 and $443,442 for 2016.

While many people ignored the story, 50 hopped on his Instagram to make a post about his rival, claiming that Ja is “not that bright.”

“LOL come on I know he not that bright but damn,” 50 wrote on IG.

And this comes months after 50 Cent bought up the front rows of a recent Rule concert to ensure that they would be empty.

Ja had yet to respond to the latest obsession as at press time.

