50 Cent Got His Rival Young Buck’s “Road Trip” Video Taken Off YouTube

50 Cent’s feud with Young Buck continues to take the expected messy turn.

The latest drama finds the G-Unit Records founder apparently deleting Buck’s video for “Road Trip” from YouTube for copyright infringement, HipHopDX reports.

On his Instagram, 50 bragged about the deletion in a post in which demanded that Buck pays him whatever he owes. And this follows Buck’s plea to be dropped from his contract with G-Unit Records last month. The request led to 50 creating a GoFundMe to help retrieve the $300,000 he’s asking to set his friend-turned-foe free.

Their drama went downhill from there, with 50 telling Buck to “just come out the closet,” to which buck responded with a, “You Know Your Days Are Numbered.”

See 50’s post below: