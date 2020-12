50 Cent also joined the ranks of men spoiling their women this festive period.

The rapper, actor and businessman gifted his girlfriend, Cuban Link a Maybach for Christmas.

An overly excited Cuban Link took to her Instagram page to share pictures of her new car, revealing that 50 Cent made her believe something terrible had happened to her car.

“….he said “come look at what somebody did to ya car” I went running outside… to this wtf lol”, she said.

