50 Cent and Snoop Dogg Troll Trump Over Disinfectant Comments

President Donald Trump is still catching a lot of flak over his disinfectant comments, and now rappers like Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent are having a field day dragging him for filth.

Recall that the drama started during Trump’s daily briefing Thursday. From the clip being shared on social media, he made the remark after Bill Bryan, who leads the Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology division, gave a presentation on research his team has conducted that shows that the virus doesn’t live as long in warmer and more humid temperatures.

Bryan said, “The virus dies quickest in sunlight,” leaving Trump to wonder whether you could bring the light “inside the body.”

So, when Trump took over the stage, he said to Bryan: “So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just a very powerful light — and I think you said that hasn’t been checked because of the testing. And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that, too.”

He added: “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

The President inquires about injecting disinfectant? pic.twitter.com/75kGQkD0h7 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 23, 2020

Folks have been dragging the American President, and he addressed the outrage, saying his comments were only sarcasm. LOL.

Anyway, Snoop and 50 are trolling him on social media over this.

Check out their reactions to the ludicrous comment below:

