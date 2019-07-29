50 Cent Accuses Emmy Award Organisers of Racism

During a recent panel hosted by Television Critics Association, 50 Cent said he felt that race was the reason why his famous show, Power, didn’t get any award recognition.

“I’d like to say it’s racial. That’s the easy way to get out of things. I just think (voters) overlook it,” he said after the show once again failed to earn a single Emmy nod.

Per Complex, Power features a largely black cast and two black executive producers. The discrepancy between it and other premium cable hits was on full display in this year’s Emmy nominations. While Game of Thrones pulled in a record 32 nominations for its final season which many fans thought was disappointing, Power got nothing, despite the fact that the series is the second most-viewed show on pay cable behind Thrones.

“People at awards ceremonies have always been late to my projects…This project, the content is the same material that I use for my music, and I didn’t receive the best new artist (award when I had) the largest debuting hip-hop album,” he said.

However, he hopes to let success be his noise, saying that in a post-Thrones world, Power will be undeniable.

“I’m just going to make the numbers so high, in viewership, that they’ll be saying we (messed) up again,” he said.