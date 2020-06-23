5-star City blitz Burnley at empty Etihad

Manchester City romped to a 5-0 win over Burnley at an empty Etihad to ensure Liverpool will not be able to clinch the Premier League title when they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored twice, while David Silva grabbed what could prove his final City goal to cut the gap at the top to 20 points.

A bad night for Burnley on the field was compounded by a banner flown over the stadium at the start of the match reading: “White lives matter Burnley”.

Black Lives Matter was printed on the back of all shirts for the first 12 matches of the Premier League restart.

Players, coaches and referees have also taken a knee before kick-off in every match to show their support for the fight against racial injustice.

In a statement, Burnley said: “Those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor. This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for.”

Foden made the most of his chance to start as the 20-year-old opened the floodgates with a sweet strike from outside the box.

Mahrez then killed the game as a contest before halftime as the Algerian left Charlie Taylor trailing on the floor before firing into the far corner on his weaker right foot.

VAR awarded Mahrez the chance to double his tally from the penalty spot after Ben Mee caught Sergio Aguero, forcing the Argentine striker off injured.

Bernardo Silva’s low cross was turned home by his namesake David for the hosts’ fourth after the break.

Foden then rounded off the scoring at the far post after Gabriel Jesus failed to convert David Silva’s cross.

There was another positive for City as Leroy Sane replaced Foden for the final 10 minutes to make his first appearance since suffering cruciate knee ligament damage in August.

