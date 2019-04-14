5 Policemen Arrested, One Wanted after Lagos Fatal Shooting

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained five police officers, who allegedly shot dead a 20-year-old woman, Ada Ifeanyi in Ajegunle on Saturday.

The policemen also allegedly shot one Emmanuel Akomafuwa, 32, of No. 52, Babatunde St., Olodi Apapa, at Akpiri Street, Olodi Apapa.

This was disclosed in a statement Sunday by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana.

“The victims were rushed to hospital and Ada Ifeanyi was confirmed dead, while Emmanuel Akomafuwa is currently on admission, receiving treatment from the injury he sustained as a result of the shooting.

“Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting are from Trinity Police Station and are currently facing internal disciplinary proceedings at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

“Their rifles have been retrieved for forensic analysis by Ballisticians. If found wanting, they will be prosecuted in conventional court for murder.

“The policemen arrested are; Insp. Adamu Usman, Sgts. Adeyeye Adeoye, Kashim Tijani, Lucky Akigbe and Paul Adeoye, while Insp. Dania Ojo, who escaped immediately after the shooting incident, is declared wanted by the Command.

“Lagos State Police Command condemned in total these senseless killings of unarmed civilians by few ‘bad eggs’ in the command, who are bent towards denting the image and reputation of the nation’s police force.

“The Command will not relent in its efforts in ridding the force off these criminal elements. Those involved in extra judicial killings and abuse of power are promptly identified, isolated, tried through internal disciplinary proceedings, dismissed from service and prosecuted in conventional courts,” he said.

The latest fatal shooting by the police sparked more outrage over the rising spate of brutality by men in uniform.

Coming two weeks after the brutal killing of Kolade Johnson, some have called for the death sentence for police officers found guilty of extrajudicial killing.