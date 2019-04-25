5 Oil Wells go up in Flames in Ondo

The nation’s oil reserve has taken a hit with news that five oil wells are currently on fire in Ondo State.

A huge fire broke out in Ajegunle Ikorigho community on Thursday and affected parts of Ojumole which is located in Ikorigho land in Ondo State, TheCable reports.

The oil wells affected in the incident are said to be Isan-West field, Parable field, Malu field, Ororo and Opokaba.

The fire also spread to Otumara, Ikorigho, Ajegunle-Ikorigho, Zion Ikorigho, Iluayo, Kendo Ayeren and Ehinmoghan-Ikorigho communities.

There has been no statement from the authorities on the cause of the inferno.

More to follow…