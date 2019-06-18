5 Nigerians Nabbed for Raping, Robbing Woman in front of Her Husband in Ghana

The Police in Ghana have arrested five Nigerians for allegedly raping a woman in front of her husband.

According to reports, the Nigerians were arrested on Friday after they committed the act at Community 25 in Tema.

Authorities n the west African country say the suspects’ modus operandi is attacking mobile money vendors, mostly women in their house with machetes and guns and raping them after taking away their valuables.

A police boss, Chief Superintendent Cecilia Arko, told news outlet DGN Online that barely a month ago, four among the five suspects attacked a couple at their residence at about 3:00 am.

She said the suspects, who were aiming at a mobile money vendor, mistakenly went to the couple’s house and held them hostage before demanding for money and valuables.

She added that when the couple could not give them money and other valuables one of the suspects angrily sent their female victim to one of the rooms where he removed her underwear and forcibly had sex with her while his accomplices filmed the act with a cell phone.

Arko said that last Thursday, the couple were walking in the neighbourhood when the wife spotted the suspect, who removed his mask before filming the act, and alerted her husband who confronted the suspect on the street.

However, according to her, the suspect decided to take to his heels upon seeing the couple but the male victim managed to raise alarm which attracted neighbours who apprehended the suspect and handed him over to the police station.

She further said that upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to the offence and further led the police to their hideout in the area where his accomplices were also arrested including the gang leader who brought the suspects from Nigeria to Ghana.