5 Million March: Group to shut down Abuja in protest for good governance

The Coalition For Good Governance has announced it will be embarking on a nationwide protest to demand for good governance in Nigeria.

The protest tagged “5 million March For Good Governance”, would be holding at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, on Friday.

According to organisers of the protest, the march will be to demand a fundamental overhaul of Nigeria’s constitution and restructuring of the country.

Other demands that will be pushed by the protest include “Respect for the right to free speech and respect for the rule of law and separation of powers in Nigeria.

“Cut down the cost of governance, bogus allowance and luxurious car purchases for politicians.

“Absolute independence of the judiciary and absolute independence of INEC whose Chairman should be appointed by the National Assembly”.

The organisers called on all Nigerians to come out to join in the demand for an improved and better Nigeria.

It remains to be seen whether the FCT police command will give approval for the protest seeing as similar anti-government protests had been shut down in the past.