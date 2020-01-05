5 killed in Kaduna gas blast

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on 5 killed in Kaduna gas blast

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the death of five persons in the gas explosion at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna metropolis on Saturday afternoon.

DSP Yakubu Sabo, the Command’s Public Relations Officers, made the confirmation in a press statement issued in Kaduna.

Sabo added that four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident which occurred after a cylinder exploded at a gas refill shop.

According to Sabo, two of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

“The impact of the incident affected three other adjoining shops of different businesses.

“Teams of detectives have been dispatched to the scene on rescue mission and further investigation.

“The four injured have been rushed to Barau Dikko Hospital Kaduna for treatment,” he said.

 

,

Related Posts

UBA promotes over 5,000; recruits 4,000 new staff

January 5, 2020

Air Base housing US troops hit with rocket fire

January 5, 2020

Chadian troops withdraw from fight against Boko Haram

January 5, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *