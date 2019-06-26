5 Killed, Houses Razed as Tivs, Jukun Clash in Taraba

At least five persons have been killed and several houses burnt following an outbreak of fresh crisis between the Tiv and Jukuns in Rafinkada Village of Wukari local government area of Taraba State.

This was confirmed by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Council, Daniel Adi, who alleged that gunmen in Army camouflage attacked Rafinkada and set several houses ablaze.

The Chairman disclosed that a soldier injured in the attack is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Wukari.

He however added that the deployment of soldiers to the area has brought the situation under control.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, DSP David Missal, confirmed the incident, but said only one person was killed.

“The report I have indicated that armed militia youth crossed from Benue State and attacked a community in Wukari LGA and one person was killed and some houses burnt”, the PPRO said.

Hundreds of lives and property worth billions of naira have been destroyed in the crisis between the Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups in the north-eastern state.