5 Killed as Gunmen Storm Pakistan Luxury Hotel

Five people including a soldier were killed after gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Gwadar, the centrepiece of a multi-billion dollar Chinese infrastructure project, the military announced Sunday.

The soldier was among security forces who rushed to the five-star Pearl Continental Hotel after the attack on Saturday.

During the attack “5 individuals got Shaheed (martyred) including 4 hotel employees and a Pakistan Navy soldier,” the military said in a statement, adding that one of the hotel staff killed was a security guard shot at the entrance.

Six others were injured including four security service officers and two hotel staff members. The military said all three terrorists had been killed.

A Baloch separatist group, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), claimed responsibility for the attack via Twitter.

Reacting, Prime minister Imran Khan said the attack was a bid to “sabotage prosperity”.

“Such attempts especially in Balochistan are an effort to sabotage our economic projects and prosperity. We shall not allow these agendas to succeed,” Khan said in a statement issued by his office.

The attack was the second deadly attack in a prominent Pakistan city this week, after a suicide blast claimed by the Pakistani Taliban at one of the country’s oldest and most popular Sufi shrines killed at least 12 people in the eastern city of Lahore.