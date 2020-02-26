5 killed as cultists clash in Benue community

Five people including a Pharmacist were reportedly killed in a fresh rivalry cult group clash in Ugbokolo town of Okpokwu Local Government Area in Benue State.

Sources say four of the victims were hacked to death on Monday night while another one was killed Tuesday.

According to the locals, the red and cult groups engaged themselves in the killing spree.

“This useless thing started Monday evening when the group called red cult launched an attack on their rival black cult and killed one of them.

“Within a short time, the black cultists went on reprisal and attacked the red cult members, killed three instantly.

“And this morning, (Tuesday morning) another member of red cult was shot and killed,” adding that the pharmacist was killed in his shop.

“As I am talking to you now, activities in Ugbokolo have been brought to a standstill as people are forced to stay indoor”, a local said.

The Caretaker Chairman of Okpokwu local government, Amina Audu confirmed that five persons were killed in cult-related unrest that engulfed Ugbokolo town.

She said, “Yes, there was a report of rival cult-related attacks in Ugbokolo between yesterday (Monday) and this morning (Tuesday) four persons were killed yesterday and the other one today (Today).

The chairman said that she had reported the case to the police and the Special Adviser on security.

The Command spokesperson, DSP, Catherine Anene confirmed the death of four persons on Monday night, adding that they had deployed more personnel to the area.