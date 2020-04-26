5 killed as Boko Haram attacks Modu-Sheriff’s convoy

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly attacked the convoy carrying the family of a former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff.

Modu-Sheriff had returned to his country home after he lost his father, Alhaji Galadima Modu, in a fire outbreak at his residence in Maiduguri last Thursday.

Sources in the region say Boko Haram terrorists attacked the convoy while travelling from Abuja to Maiduguri to attend the three-day prayer of Sheriff’s late father.

Five persons, including three policemen were reportedly killed during the attack that took place on Friday.

“Boko Haram launched an attack on the convoy carrying the family of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno State, from Abuja to Maiduguri to attend the burial of his late father,” one security source told SaharaReporters.

“Three policemen, a driver and one member of his family were killed and several others were injured in the attack.

“The terrorists also went away with the riffles of the dead officers and some cars in the convoy.”

A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Modu-Sheriff was the governor of Borno State when Islamist group Boko Haram came to life.

He has often drawn controversies for his role in the formation of the deadly sect, which has killed over 30,000 and displaced 2 million on the north-east.

