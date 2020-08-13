5 #Kiddrica Moments Today That’ll Make You Want to Love Someone

Erica and Kiddwaya continue to dominate conversations surrounding the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The duo caught the world’s attention when they kissed during a truth and dare game, and more following the triangle involving rapper Laycon, who openly shared his intention to go into a relationship with Erica, who just wanted to be friends with him.

Both Laycon and Erica have finally agreed to give each other space and remain civil.

Now, #Kiddrica (coined from both Kiddwaya and Erica’s names) have each other, and although they claim they are simply “special friends” who enjoy each other’s company, they are serving viewers the hottest couple goals–arguably the best in the history of the Big Brother Naija show.

Check out their best five moments today:

And, here’s a bonus clip from a few days ago:

