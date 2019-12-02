5 Inmates Electrocuted to death in Ikoyi Prison

emmanuel

No fewer than five inmates have been electrocuted to death in the Ikoyi prison.

TheCable reports that the incident happened on Monday morning, with many others battling for their lives in a hospital.

While it is not yet clear what caused the incident, Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, has ordered an immediate probe into it.

In a statement issued by Jane Osuji, press secretary to the minister, Aregbesola said they would share update on the incident in “a few hours”

It is understood that the prison facility, which is meant for 800 inmates, presently accommodates over 2000 persons.

