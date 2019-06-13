5 Injured as Blast Rocks Port Harcourt Mall

At least five persons were injured after an explosion occurred at a shopping mall in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Wednesday.

Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of Rivers state police command, confirmed the incident via a statement, noting that the cause of the explosion which occurred at the bakery area of the mall is yet to be ascertained.

There are reports that one person died in the incident, though the state fire fighters were said to have arrived the scene not long after some workers put out the fire.

The mall is located at Old GRA area of Port Harcourt, which is several yards away from the state government house gate.

Omoni said those injured are currently receiving treatment at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).

He added that the police have commenced full investigation into the blast.