5 Iconic Photos to Celebrate Kate Henshaw on Her 48th Birthday

Legendary actress, Kate Henshaw turns 48 and to celebrate her along with the rest of the world, we’ve collated these 5 iconic photos culled from her Instagram page; photos which exude her glory and power and, of course, are her fans’ favourites.
She has for many of these years been changing the world with her exceptional performances. Her contributions to movie industry and pop culture are immense, and that’s why we are honouring her today.
Check out the photos:
#FridayFocus May this weekend bring us respite from the upheavals we have been experiencing in this country….but we must never be afraid to confront our problems head on and find a lasting solution for therein lies our rebirth!! MUA : @radiezbyeve Hair : @hairwearenig #K8DGR8 #Oluwalonik8 #OluwaKate #Oluwaferank8 #oluwatojuk8 #ladykateofhousehenshaw #Gracechild #positivevibesonly💯 #Positiveenergy #happychild💃
"I wanna say I lived each day, until I died… And know that I meant something in somebody's life… The hearts I have touched will be proof that I leave… That I made a difference and this world will see…. Left this world a little better…. Just because…. I was here… I lived.. I loved… I was here…. – Beyoncé #K8DGR8 #Oluwaferank8 #Oluwalonik8 #OluwaKate #oluwatojuk8 #oluwanifek8 #Gracechild #KateTheUnbroken #Positiveenergy #positivevibesonly💯 #UnapologeticallyMe #Unstoppable #InMyLane
Shimmer through the weekend with this elegant 2 piece from @pmluxury18 🖤🖤 Shine bright like a diamond and sparkle through wherever you go… you never know who you are encouraging to come out of their shell…💃💃 Hair : @ivyposhhair Have a fab weekend my dears… Hugs and blessings all round.. #K8DGR8 #Oluwalonik8 #OluwaKate #Oluwaferank8 #oluwatojuk8 #LadyKateOfHouseHenshaw #UnapologeticallyMe #KateTheUnbroken #YOLO
#TheBeautySouk3 ended a few days ago on a positive and informative note with the panel "Love Yourself". Kudos to @eventfulnigeria for continuing to push the narrative on Beauty, Skincare and Health in general… Beauty should be more than skin deep… Have a blessed weekend my lovelies.💗🖤🤗💗🖤 Neck piece @donatylerjewellery #K8DGR8 #Oluwakate #Oluwaferank8 #oluwalonik8 #Oluwatojuk8 #LadyKateOfHouseHenshaw #GraceChild #Positivevibesonly💯 #positiveenergy #UnapologeticallyMe
And we just to include her celebratory video!
J.U.L.Y. 19!! I love my life… I am blessed beyond measure I am grace personified.. I am grateful for my family and very lovely friends… I am grateful for my career that has brought me so much happiness and connections to do much more for those I come in contact with… I am thankful for another year!!💃💃💃💃 . . Styling put together by the one and only @yolandaokereke Hairstyling: @zubbydefinition Accessories n jewellery: @e.m.i.s.a.r.a MUA : @radiezbyeve 📸 @kobiwilliamzphotography Red outfit : @ejiroamostafiri Blue Aso Oke Pant Suit : @emmykasbit Location : @kohinoorlagos