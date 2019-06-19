5 Genevieve Nnaji’s Outfits That Prove She’s the Queen of Style

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on 5 Genevieve Nnaji’s Outfits That Prove She’s the Queen of Style

Yesterday Genevieve Nnaji took to her Instagram to share a new photo of her dressed up in a custom-made colourful skirt and white sleeveless, the look complete with necessary accouterments.

She continues to prove that she is one of the most stylish women right now. And going through her Instagram page, you are drawn into this majestic world of this legendary actress who does not joke about her looks, about what she wears, who she wears, and how she wears them.

Check out her last five stylish looks as shared on her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

♡ 𝒰🌷

A post shared by Genevieve Nnaji (@genevievennaji) on

View this post on Instagram

💙 @hudayya. #happyinternationalwomensday 🌹💕

A post shared by Genevieve Nnaji (@genevievennaji) on

View this post on Instagram

#fifm2018 🎭

A post shared by Genevieve Nnaji (@genevievennaji) on

 

Related Posts

Style House Files in Partnership with ITC SheTrades Successfully Host X Retail

June 19, 2019

Moët & Chandon’s Grand Day Gold Glamour- All The “Stylespiraton” You Need

June 14, 2019

Drake Spotted Wearing $750,000 Wristwatch That Displays Erotic Messages

June 12, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *