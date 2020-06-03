5 Barca players test positive for Coronavirus

A stunning report claims five Barcelona players tested positive for coronavirus, though the news was not made public.

Catalan radio station RAC1 made this known this week as Barcelona prepare to return to La Liga action on June 13.

The five players were not named but it is understood they tested positive for the disease back when the coronavirus crisis first started.

None of the five players showed any symptoms and were only made aware of the fact they had the disease once they underwent tests.

Two members of staff are also believed to have tested positive for coronavirus but the Catalan giants felt it was the responsibility of La Liga to make that information public, reports AS.

Barcelona are concerned that the five players who suffered from coronavirus will be more injury prone, however they are all believed to be back in training.

RAC1’s claims have since been backed up by Spanish football programme El Chiringuito de Jugones.

La Liga restarts with the Andalusian derby on June 11 before the Catalans take on Real Mallorca two days later.

Barca have a two-point lead over Real Madrid in second despite losing to Los Blancos shortly before lockdown.

Spain has been one of the worst hit nations by the global pandemic with around 240,000 confirmed cases and over 27,000 deaths.

