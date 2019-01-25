5 Arrested in Italy for Forcing Nigerian Women into Prostitution

Five people have been nabbed in Italy for smuggling Nigerian women into Europe and forcing them into prostitution, Italian Carabinieri Police said on Friday.

The suspects, arrested in the Sicilian town of Messina, were part of an organised crime racket that smuggled “at least 15’’ unaccompanied minors into “several European Union countries’’ via Libya and Sicily, a statement said.

According to the police, the syndicate relied on an Italian accomplice who worked in a migrant charity.

The Carabinieri said “black magic’’ rituals would be performed on the young women before they left Nigeria, to force them into submission. Some of the arrested also dabbled in heroin trafficking, police said.

Sex trafficking is a well-known problem among female Nigerian migrants in the European country.

In 2017, a report by the International Organisation for Migration said three-quarters of the roughly 11,000 Nigerian women who landed in Italy in 2018 may have been taken there by sex traffickers.