49 Nigerians get UK scholarships

The UK Government on Friday said it had awarded scholarships to 49 Nigerians to study in London through its Chevening scholarship programme.

Opeyemi Ojo, Chevening Programme Officer in Nigeria, made this known during the pre-departure event held for 2020/2021 session Chevening Scholars at King Fisher Club, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Chevening is a UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.

The scholarships support study at UK universities, mostly one year taught master’s degree for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers and opinion formers.

Ojo said that Chevening was a fully funded scholarship programme where scholars were sent to the UK to get world class education with the intention of going back to their countries to make impacts.

“We had over 6,000 Nigerian applications and we selected 49 scholars, based on their leadership, networking policies and intention to study in the UK, among others.

“The scholars will be studying courses ranging from health to sustainable energy and media for development in different universities in London,” she said.

Ojo noted that out of the 49 scholars, there were 23 females and 26 males, including three physically challenged.

