International Music Chart: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Leads

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road tops the International music chart this week, while Post Malone’s Wow rises to number 2.

Meduza’s Piece of Your Heart featuring Goodboys rises four spots to number three, while Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower drops to number 4.

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved drops to number 5, while Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings sits nicely at number 6.

Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy drops two spots to number 7, while Halsey’s Without Me sits at number 8.

At number 9 we meet Tom Walker’s You and I, while Jonas Brothers’ Sucker re-peaks at number 10.

