International Music Chart: Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Leads

Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings tops the International music chart this week, while Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved rises to number 2.

Post Malone’s Wow rises to number 3, while Billie Ellish’s Bad Guy debuts at number 4.

Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower sits at number 5, while Calvin Harris’ Giant drops two spots to number 6.

Halsey’s Without Me drops four spots to number 7, while Tom Walker’s You and I drops two spots to number 8.

Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ Please Me sits at number 9, while Jonas Brothers’ Sucker drops to number 10.

See the list below:

10. JONAS BROTHERS – SUCKER

9. CARDI B & BRUNO MARS – PLEASE ME

8. TOM WALKER – JUST YOU AND I

7. HALSEY – WITHOUT ME

6. CALVIN HARRIS & RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN – I AM GIANT

5. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

4. BILLIE ELISH – BAD GUY

3. POST MALONE – WOW

2. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

1. ARIANA GRANDE – 7 RINGS