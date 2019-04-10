446 Nigerians in UAE Prisons – Ambassador

A total of 446 Nigerians are currently in prisons in the United Arabs Emirates (UAE), Nigerian Ambassador, Mohammed Dansanta Rimi has disclosed.

He stated this during President Muhammadu Buhari’s town-hall meeting with Nigerians who are based in the UAE.

“Although there is no exact record of our citizens in the UAE, owing to the inability to register them on arrival, the number of Nigerians resident in the country is estimated at about 10,000. Out of this number, about 2,017 are students in various universities,” he said.

“It is disheartening to state that 446 Nigerians are currently serving different terms in prisons across UAE on account of committing various crimes including possession and consumption of hard drugs and engagement in armed robbery.”

He said in the spirit of forgiveness, tolerance and accommodation, UAE government granted amnesty to all irregular residents in the country.

“In 2018, a total 5774 standard passport were issued by the embassy, out of which, 3,164 were specifically issued during the amnesty programme. Further 1,346 emergency traveling certificates were issued to Nigerians to facilitate their return home,” he said.

Rimi added that 5,021 Nigerians were granted amnesty which will enable them to live and pursue their legitimate businesses in the desert city.