‘4+4 is a goal’ – Akeredolu’s wife bashes social media critic

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, has lashed out at a social media critic, Mr. Jimmy Adekanle, for alleging that she and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu broke COVID-19 directives on inter-state travel.

Adekanle, in a string statement on social media on Sunday titled: ‘Show of rascality of the Arakunrin and Arabirin in my Sunshine State’, alleged that the Ondo State governor’s wife travelled to the state from Imo State, while her husband went to Abuja to lobby for a second term “with our money stocked in the boots of his vehicles in his convoy.”

He added: “It has shown that Akeredolu can’t entrust the key of the state to anyone except his Vice Governor Madam Betty, where the Deputy Governor and Secretary of State are nothing but chair warmers at Alagbaka and Babajide is the Senior Chief of State and their in-law from Ogun State is the chief frontier of our commonwealth in our Sunshine State.

“Instead of their Arabirin to be quarantined before being sanctioned for breaking the law of the land, she chose to engage herself in an exercise where the physical distance was thrown into the trash can and her gullible e-rats hailing and supporting her show of shame.”

Akeredolu’s wife replied with a comment: “Barka da sallah, ranting Canada-based Human Eresi (Rice) Activist 4+4 is a goal.”

Adekanle hit back, saying it was a shame that the Ondo governor’s wife threw her exalted office to the dogs.

“Yes, it is more dignifying washing corpses than dinning with criminals looting my state wealth,” he said.

That was when Mrs. Akeredolu went full blast by alleging that he is a mortuary attendant and a rapist who fled for fear of being jailed.

Well, it’s election season and the gloves are off!

